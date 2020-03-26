NXT TV preview: The lineup for next week’s television show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show that was taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Keith Lee vs. Dominick Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship.

-Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter vs. Aliyah in a gauntlet match for the final spot in the ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish.

Powell’s POV: The women in the gauntlet match are all getting a second chance to qualify for the ladder match. NXT announced the Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa and the ladder match for the April 8 show. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs Wednesdays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Thursday morning.



