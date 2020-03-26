NXT UK Takeover: Dublin postponed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NXT UK Takeover: Dublin event that was scheduled for April 26 in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed to Sunday, October 25.

Powell’s POV: Only time will tell whether the new date will before for a Takeover or if it will simply become a live event.

NXT Takeover scheduled to take place at 3Arena on Sunday, 26 April has been postponed and will now take place on Sunday, 25 October. All tickets remain valid for the new date. pic.twitter.com/gdrpO3Ym6y — 3Arena (@3ArenaDublin) March 26, 2020



