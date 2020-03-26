NXT UK on WWE Network, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, NXT live event postponements, Sylvain Grenier, Mike Mondo

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. Haydn Gleed’s written review and audio review should be available later today.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an B grade majority vote with 26 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 25 percent of the vote, and F finished a close third with 24 percent of the vote. I gave show a B grade, as I found it to be the best of the shows that WWE has produced without fans at the WWE Performance Center.

-Friday’s NXT event in Tampa, Florida has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 13.

-Saturday’s NXT event in Largo, Florida has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 20.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sylvain Grenier is 43.

-Mike Mondo (Mike Brendli) is 37.



