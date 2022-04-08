04/08 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: WrestleMania 38 fallout show with Roman Reigns revealing his next step, Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Raquel Diaz debut, Lacey Evans video, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan, Butch vs. Xavier Woods, the build to WrestleMania Backlash begins

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: WrestleMania 38 fallout show with Roman Reigns revealing his next step, Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Raquel Rodriguez debut, Lacey Evans video package, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan, Butch vs. Xavier Woods, the build to WrestleMania Backlash begins, and more (22:07)…

Click here for the April 8 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

