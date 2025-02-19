AEW Dynamite results (2/19): Barnett’s live review of Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill in a street fight, MJF and Hangman Page meeting, Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander, The Opps vs. The Patriarchy

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 281)

February 19, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

Excalibur described AEW Grand Slam Australia as one of the greatest nights in AEW history. Ian Riccaboni and Taz joined Excalibur on commentary. MJF then made his entrance in the arena. He was followed by Adam Page, as they were scheduled for a face to face confrontation on last week’s Dynamite after their brawl. Security surrounded the ring as both men stared holes in one another.

MJF told the crowd he doesn’t speak poor and admonished the crowd. He then described the original Double or Nothing Battle Royal that gave Adam Page a shot to be the first AEW Champion. MJF then said Hangman screwed him out of that match, and he had to build himself back up. He recalled defeating the greatest AEW had to offer, winning the Dynamite Diamond Ring 6 times, and becoming the longest reigning and most successful AEW Champion. MJF then told Hangman that he was the greatest wrestler alive, and he was better than him and he knows it.

Hangman replied that he knows who MJF is, and told him he could be proud. He questioned why MJF sounded angry when he recalled his accomplishments, and whether there was something he had yet to win, referring to the love of the crowd. MJF shouted that he thinks it’s funny that fans decide who is morally redeemable and who isn’t. He then asked if Hangman is proud of the fact that he woke up one day and the crowd decided that he’s the main character.

MJF recalled Hangman attacking legends, putting a syringe in someone’s face, and burning down somebody’s house, and yet he’s the good guy. He then said the crowd will chant “Cowboy Shit” at the top of their lungs and say that he did nothing wrong. MJF said everybody loved Hangman, and questioned whether Hangman loved himself. He asked if he was proud of what he had done to Christopher Daniels, and Hangman shouted him down. Hangman said if he could give his spine to Daniels he would, because he gave everything he had to wrestling even when wrestling gave him nothing back.

He continued and said that MJF doesn’t understand the humility and sacrifice that Christopher Daniels displayed in his career. Hangman then asked MJF if his career ended tonight, how would he be remembered? He said he would be remembered as a cheat to chase power for his own benefit. Hangman said the crowd still loved him because he’s been honest and worked for everything he’s ever gotten, and Max has spent 5 years scheming and cheating while telling everyone he was better than them. Hangman asked if MJF ever questioned whether or not it was true, because it wasn’t, and deep down he thinks he knows it.

MJF asked Hangman if he was a child. He mockingly apologized for not getting his way to the top “fairsy squaresy” and said the history books don’t care how you get to the top. He said he had earned everything, and that wasn’t the case for everyone. MJF said the powers that be made Hangman the golden boy and propped him up, and all MJF ever had was a mic and a scarf. He said he looks, walks, talks, dresses, and works better than him, and he was better than him. He demanded to know one thing Hangman does better than him, and Hangman replied that he was real. MJF said he can be the main character all he wants, because he had no problem being the bad guy.

They teased coming to blows, but MJF backed off. The announce team said they would be fined or suspended if they came to blows. MJF then spit on Hangman. Hangman surged at him but MJF escaped. Hangman then beat up some hapless security guards, but pulled back when Christopher Daniels appeared. Daniels told him he knows who he is, and so does Hangman.

Excalibur hyped up the rest of the show, and introduced some clips from Grand Slam Australia. Toni Storm will appear later in the show. The Patriarchy made their entrance in the arena…[c]

My Take: A great opener from Hangman and MJF in terms of promo delivery. I don’t really get the premise that MJF yearns for the approval of the crowd, since he spent significant time as a babyface and then turned his back on it.

Roderick Strong was interviewed backstage. He will face Orange Cassidy in the “Revolution International Championship Series” later on in the main event. Strong said he would defeat Cassidy, and then go on to defeat Takeshita and Omega to become the International Champion. Adam Cole said no matter who was friends with who, Strong would whoop Cassidy’s ass, and that was undisputed. In the arena, Samoa Joe made his entrance with Hook and Katsuyori Shibata.

1. The Opps (Samoa Joe, Hook, Shibata) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian, Kip Sabian, Nick Wayne): Shibata and Sabian started the match. They exchanged some holds and hammer locks to start. Shibata landed a knee lift and made a tag to Joe. He and Shibata landed some double team chops and then delivered a nasty running senton after Sabian rolled into harm’s way. Christian got a tag, but quickly made a tag out to Nick Wayne. The Opps trio punished Wayne in their corner with chops and strikes.

Shibata tagged back in and continued the abuse on Nick Wayne. Christian took a cheap shot when Shibata hit the ropes. Nick Wayne followed up with a snap suplex and covered for a two count…[c]

Shibata speared Kib Sabian and took down Nick Wayne with an arm drag. Shibata delivered a big boot to Wayne and made a tag to Hook. He entered the match and threw Sabian and Christian with a T-Bone suplex. He then tossed Christian to the floor, and delivered a Northern Lights Suplex into a pin for a near fall on Nick Wayne. The match broke down with everybody moving in and out of the ring. Joe delivered a suicide dive to the floor and took a hard landing onto his back. Nick Wayne delivered a roundhouse kick to Hook, but then jumped into Redrum.

Christian and Sabian tried to break it up, but got run off by Joe and Shibata. Wayne then tapped out.

The Opps defeated The Patriarchy at 9:22

After the match, The Opps celebrated as Christian ran way to the back. MJF vs. Adam Page was then confirmed for AEW Revolution. Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs is up next…[c]

My Take: A decently worked, but predictable match. Joe and Hook continue to have good chemistry together. I’m curious if they keep them with Shibata or let them break into the Tag Division where I think they could be a fun addition.

Footage was shown of Bandido pinning Chris Jericho at ROH Global Wars Australia. Jericho ranted about being respected and said he was a nine time champion in multiple companies and multiple countries. He said Bandido was the guy people hand the camera to when they want a photo with him. Jericho said he would give Bandido a shot at the ROH Title on Collison on Saturday, and he would show everyone why they’ve gotten too comfortable around Chris Jericho.

In the arena, Powerhouse Hobbs made his entrance for the street fight with Big Bill. He was followed by Big Bill.

2. Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a Street Fight: They brawled right as Bill got to the ring, and things immediately spilled into the crowd. They had a walking brawl through the stands and back to the ringside area. Hobbs tossed Bill into the ring barricade. Bill caught Hobbs in the knee with what looked like a piece of audio equipment, and then hit him again with a piece of wood.

Bill grabbed a wrench from under the ring, but Hobbs was able to avoid the strikes. Hobbs knocked the wrench out of his hand with a chair and then smashed it across his back a few times. Bill was able to recover the wrench and hit Hobbs in the head with it, and he collapsed on the floor. He then taunted the crowd and shifted the ring steps. Hobbs came up bleeding, and Bill delivered a Uranage onto the steel steps…[c]

The action spilled onto the stage, and Hobbs hit Bill with his duffel bag full of bricks. Bill and Bryan Keith had put the steps on the stage during the commercial break, and Hobbs slammed Bill into it. He then climbed on the steps and tossed Bill through a table at ringside that had barbed wire on top of it. Bill was unable to free himself from the barbed wire, and a 10 count ended the match.

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Big Bill at 11:06

After the match, Hobbs celebrated and headed to the back. Brian Cage and Lance Archer were interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. Cage was upset The Hurt Syndicate didn’t show up tonight, and they challenged them to show up to Collision to talk about the tag titles. An announcement was made in the arena that AEW would return to Phoenix for Double Or Nothing later this year. Timeless Toni Storm then made her ring entrance for a promo.

Toni said this tramp is your new champ. She called Mariah May a bitch, but thanked her for giving her the fight of her life, and then said she beat her with her small package. Storm said she should have worn protection, because she beat her with the biggest package there’s ever been. She said May has been banished, and compromised to a permanent end. Storm plugged her upcoming film in a cheap plug, and resumed her promo by saying she wanted to face the best of the best. Whether they wanted to face her tit to tit, or lip to lip, she wasn’t hard to fine. Storm concluded by saying God is a woman and her name is Timeless.

Gabe Kidd was added to Collision for this week. Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne is up next…[c]

My Take: A physical match from Hobbs and Bill. It was odd to see them do an injury angle with Hobbs with the duffel bag full of bricks, and then Bill shrugged it off and continued the match. Toni Storm is a very fun promo. The question is whether or not they can keep her feuds interesting, which plagued her first title run as the Timeless character.