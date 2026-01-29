AEW Collision rating: How did the show perform without NFL playoff competition?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 253,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The show delivered a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Last week’s Collision numbers have not been reported. The December 10 edition averaged 271,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. Saturday’s 0.02 rating in the key demo is a new low. While Collision still had strong competition, it’s alarming that the numbers were down compared to the show from two weeks earlier that ran against an NFL playoff game. One year earlier, the January 25, 2025, edition of AEW Collision delivered 250,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic while airing opposite WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Although the show has been better lately, I hope that anyone who has defended AEW treating Collision as a B-show because the company is paid more for Dynamite is learning that if you present a B-show, you’re going to draw B-show numbers. Worse yet, you run the risk that the show won’t be renewed, and the company will lose a revenue stream when they had a chance to put themselves in line for a pay increase by simply making Collision more appealing to the masses.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)