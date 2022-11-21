AEW Dynamite preview: The card for the annual Thanksgiving Eve edition featuring Full Gear fallout

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in the second match of a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jake Hager for the AEW All-Atlantic Title,

-Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the ROH Championship

-Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament final match

Powell’s POV: Death Triangle won the first match of the series at Full Gear, and the best of seven series was announced after the fact. The winner of the Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks match will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship on the Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite on December 14 in Garland, Texas. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena (Friday’s Rampage will be taped the same night). Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).