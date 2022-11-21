NXT TV preview: NXT North American Title match headlines Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship

-Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo

-Toxic Attraction open the show

-SCRYPTS will be revealed

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).