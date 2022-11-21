WWE Raw in Albany (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, The Bella Twins, Afa, Shane Douglas, Cassidy Riley, Ryota Hama, Shingo Takagi, Dan Engler, Dean Hart, Mad Dog Vachon, Dara Singh, Elizabeth Hulette

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Albany, New York at MVP Arena. Tonight’s show is the brand’s go-home show for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the AEW Full Gear event at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. We will also be live next Monday coming out of WWE Survivor Series, so the Q&A audio show will return on December 5.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Albany, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Rampage taping) in Chicago, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Providence. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Brie Bella (Brianna Danielson) and Nikki Bella (Stephanie Nicole Chigvintsev) are 39 today.

-Afa of the Wild Samoans (Arthur Anoa’i Sr.) is 80 today.

-Shane Douglas (Troy Martin) is 58 today.

-Cassidy Riley is 46 today.

-Ryota Hama is 43 today.

-Shingo Takagi is 40 today.

-The late Dean Hart died of a kidney disease at age 36 on November 21, 1990.

-The late Mad Dog Vachon (Joseph Maurice Vachon) died in his sleep on November 21, 2013 at age 84.

-WWE referee Dan Engler turned 45 on Sunday. He previously worked for TNA as Rudy Charles.

-The late Dara Singh (Dara Singh Randhawa) was born on November 19, 1928. He died of a heart attack on July 12, 2012 at age 83.

-The late Elizabeth Hulette was born on November 19, 1960. She died of an overdose on May 1, 2003 at age 42.