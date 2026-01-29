AEW Dynamite rating: How did the January 21 show headlined by Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight perform?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Wednesday, January 21, AEW Dynamite television show averaged 498,000 viewers for TBS, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The viewership count was down from the 526,000 viewership average of the prior week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to the previous week’s 0.08 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. The January 20 NXT on The CW averaged 608,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the January 22, 2025, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 655,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic using the old ratings formula.