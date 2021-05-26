AEW announces a title match for the Double or Nothing pre-show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced Serena Deeb vs. Riho for the NWA Championship as the pre-show match for Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The show will stream at 6:30CT/7:30ET on the AEW YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: It will be great to see Riho back in AEW following a long layoff. Deeb vs. Riho looks really good on paper. Join me for live coverage of Double or Nothing on Sunday beginning with the pre-show.