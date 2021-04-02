AEW star Chris Jericho to be interviewed by Steve Austin on WWE Network/Peacock

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW star Chris Jericho will be the guest on “Broken Skull Sessions” hosted by Steve Austin. The show will stream Sunday, April 11 on WWE Network and Peacock. Austin released a teaser video that can be viewed below.
Powell’s POV: This is a cool surprise. It’s nice to see that WWE and AEW officials obviously signed off on this. It’s a great hook for WWE Network and Peacock, and it’s another buzz worthy moment for Jericho and AEW. Hey, maybe this will make fans who feel they need to pick sides between AEW and WWE stop treating pro wrestling like a team sport. Okay, probably not, but it’s still a fun development.
Hell Yeah!!! RT @WWENetwork: No foolin’ around here. You’re gonna get … IT! 🤯 @IAmJericho joins @steveaustinBSR on the next #BrokenSkullSessions, premiering Sunday, April 11 on @PeacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/7zgXVvLOte
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) April 2, 2021
This is a good thing for wwe and peacock to get more subscriptions for the network.
Jericho is a washed up has been in 2021. austin is a has been himself at the age 56.
Some gullible wrestling fans will see this “interview” as a set up to a jericho vs. austin match. too bad wheel chair wrestling closed down in 2001.
In aew, jericho vs. austin vs. sting would be a big match ; the participants ages will be a combined 170.