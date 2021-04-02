AEW star Chris Jericho to be interviewed by Steve Austin on WWE Network/Peacock

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star Chris Jericho will be the guest on “Broken Skull Sessions” hosted by Steve Austin. The show will stream Sunday, April 11 on WWE Network and Peacock. Austin released a teaser video that can be viewed below.

Powell’s POV: This is a cool surprise. It’s nice to see that WWE and AEW officials obviously signed off on this. It’s a great hook for WWE Network and Peacock, and it’s another buzz worthy moment for Jericho and AEW. Hey, maybe this will make fans who feel they need to pick sides between AEW and WWE stop treating pro wrestling like a team sport. Okay, probably not, but it’s still a fun development.