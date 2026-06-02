Live Pro Wrestling results: Vetter’s review of Sidney Bakabella vs. Tommy Dreamer for the Dave’s Hot Chicken Title, Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Erik Chacha for the Live Pro Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Live Pro Wrestling

May 24, 2026, in Swansea, Massachusetts, at Silver Stone Castle

Streamed live on the Live Pro Wrestling YouTube Channel

The lights were on, and it was easy to see. This venue is a small room, so a crowd of 150 makes it absolutely packed. Swansea is on the southeast tip of Massachusetts, south of Boston, and it is essentially part of the metro area for Providence, Rhode Island.

* I have always enjoyed the family-friendly atmosphere at Live Pro shows. I love hearing and seeing young kids boo the heels and cheer the babyfaces. I literally only know one match in the lineup, so the rest is a mystery to me!

* Live Pro champ Brett Ryan Gosselin came to the ring, title belt above his head. He got on the mic and boasted about how great he is. He made an open challenge! The diminutive Erik Chaca accepted!

1. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Erik Chacha for the Live Pro Title. Chacha hit some blows early on, so BRG rolled to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, BRG stomped on him and took control, keeping Erik on the mat and choking him in the ropes. BRG hit a slingshot suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Erik hit a flying bulldog for a nearfall. BRG applied a Boston Crab at 7:30. BRG leapt off the ropes, but Chacha caught him and hit a stunner.

Chacha hit a running knee to the sternum, but BRG rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Chacha followed him, and they brawled at ringside. Chacha hit some of his roundhouse kicks to the chest. As they got back into the ring, Brett kicked the ropes to cause a low blow, then he got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for the tainted pin. Acceptable.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Erik Chacha to retain the Live Pro Title at 9:32.

2. Santi Rivera vs. CPA. My first time seeing “Santi” on the indy scene (he frequently competed here as Jariel Rivera before he got his WWE ID deal. All the ID wrestlers now must use their WWE-given names for all dates.) The polite CPA shook hands with all the fans in the front row. The commentators talked about Santi being in the “Mog Squad” heel faction in WWE Evolve. CPA peeled off a shirt to open the match, but of course, had one on underneath. Santi was irritated, and they finally locked up at 1:30. Santi backed the smaller CPA into a corner and hit some chops and European Uppercuts.

Rivera stomped on CPA and kept him grounded. CPA hit a back-body drop at 6:30, and they were both down. CPA hit a stunner and the 1099 (comedy 619), then a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. CPA peeled off a second shirt, but of course still had another one on underneath. Santi hit a basement dropkick. Santi hit his Pedigree for the pin! A mild upset, considering that CPA is usually a winner here. Decent action.

Santi Rivera defeated CPA at 9:18.

* Craig Costa, who must be in his 40s or even in his 50s, came to the ring with a feather boa around his neck. He called out “one of the best tag teams.” Jaylen Brandyn of Waves and Curls came to the ring to the usual Whitney Houston “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” but no sign of teammate Traevon Jordan ! They argued. Costa noted the absence of Traevon. “Big Swizzle” and Trigga the OG came to the ring, and they were upset because this was supposed to be a tag match. Big Swizzle is a chubby white kid who was dressed like Sgt. Slaughter (camouflage pants, black T-shirt), and he jawed at Jaylen. Trigga attacked from behind, and we’re underway as a singles match!

3) Trigga the OG (w/Big Swizzle) vs. Jaylen Brandyn. Basic brawling early on, and Trigga kept him grounded. Swizzle choked Jaylen in the ropes. Jaylen hit a top-rope crossbody block. Trigga got a rollup, but the idiot Swizzle was distracting the ref, costing his partner the match! However, Swizzle hit Jaylen with brass knuckles. Trigga jumped on the prone Jaylen for the pin. That was actually pretty ugly.

Trigga the OG defeated Jaylen Brandyn at 3:39.

4. DJ Powers vs. Anthony Vecchio vs. Marcus Mathers. DJ is always the heel and was booed. Vecchio’s teammate, Aaron Ortiz, is apparently injured, as shown in Wrestling Open, so Vecchio is a solo act tonight. I wasn’t aware Mathers was here! This should be really good! Cagematch.net shows Mathers and Vecchio were on opposite teams in a tag match on Dec. 31, and I’ve seen Mathers face DJ before. Some quick reversals from all three early on. Marcus hit a dropkick on Vecchio to send the kid to the floor. DJ jumped back in and hit some chops on Mathers.

Marcus set up for a dive, but Vecchio grabbed his ankle. DJ hit a Mafia Kick on Mathers at 2:30. DJ and Vecchio began working together, as Vecchio held back Marcus’s arms so DJ could lay in some loud chops. Vecchio hit some punches to Mathers’ ribs. DJ hit a Rude Awakening at 4:30 on Mathers. The heels took turns hitting punches on Mathers as they kept him grounded. Vecchio accidentally punched Powers! Mathers hit a kick that sent Vecchio flying into Powers’ groin.

Marcus set up for a package piledriver on Vecchio, but he instead hit a powerbomb at 7:30. Vecchio applied an ankle lock on Mathers, but Marcus escaped. DJ hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Marcus for a nearfall at 9:00. DJ intentionally punched Vecchio! Those two fought on the ropes in the corner, and Vecchio hit a sunset flip bomb, then an Angle Slam for a nearfall, but Mathers made the save, and everyone was down. They all traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Mathers got a double Crucifix Driver for two nearfalls!

DJ and Vecchio hit superkicks on Marcus. Marcus hit his heel hook kick to the jaw. Mathers hit a kip-up stunner on Vecchio, then a fisherman’s brainbuster. DJ tried to throw Mathers to the floor to steal the pin, but Mathers threw DJ out. Mathers jumped on the prone Vecchio for the pin. Really good action. The combined age of those three is somewhere around 62 and they are all ones to watch.

Marcus Mathers defeated DJ Powers and Anthony Vecchio at 12:18.

5. Aaron Rourke vs. Liviyah. (This is the only match I knew took place.) It’s WWE Evolve vs. NWA’s latest signee! Rourke did have his WWE Evolve title belt. They took turns flexing; she’s pretty toned right now! The crowd popped for her muscular pose. Rourke rolled to the floor and pouted. Funny. They shook hands at the bell and locked up. The commentators said this is a first-time matchup, which is a bit of a surprise, as she’s wrestled a lot of the men in the New England scene. He tied her up in a headlock on the mat. (I see they were both in a Royal Rumble in July 2025, but they could have easily been in that at different times and never touched.)

Liviyah applied a headlock. She couldn’t lift him for a bodyslam, but she got a sunset flip. She knocked him down with some shoulder tackles, and she hit the bodyslam at 4:00! Liv hit a series of clotheslines in the corner, then a back suplex for a nearfall. A commentator talked about how Liviyah has “no fear” in fighting bigger and stronger men. They went to the floor and brawled in front of the fans. Rourke accidentally chopped the ring post. Back in the ring, Liviyah hit a snap suplex at 5:30. Rourke hit a shotgun dropkick, a running European Uppercut and an Exploder Suplex.

Rourke hit a snap suplex and kipped to his feet. He flipped her from the corner to the mat for a nearfall at 8:00. He hit the Vaquer-style Devil’s Kiss faceplants into the mat, and he tossed her to the floor. She got back in, and he immediately tied her in an inverted Texas Cloverleaf and lifted her off the ground. She flipped him into the turnbuckles to escape. Rourke missed a split-legged moonsault, and she immediately hit a spear, and they were both down at 11:00. Liviyah got up and hit some clotheslines and a shoulder tackle. Liviyah hit a second-rope German Suplex! Liviyah blocked a flip, and she applied a Boston Crab out of the corner.

Rourke hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 14:00. Rourke hit a spinning back fist. She went for a tornado DDT, but he blocked it, so she hit a Stundog Millionaire, got a rollup and a nearfall. Rourke hit a spear for a nearfall. She kicked his face in the corner and hit a powerbomb out of the corner for a nearfall. Liv nailed her implant DDT for a believable nearfall at 16:30, but Rourke got his fingers on the ropes. She hit some hard forearm strikes. He stood up and slapped her in the face! He hit some jab punches; Liviyah countered with some hard chops. Rourke got a backslide and flipped his body over hers for added leverage for the pin. That was a pretty sharp intergender match.

Aaron Rourke defeated Liviyah at 18:08.

6. Sidney Bakabella vs. Tommy Dreamer for the Dave’s Hot Chicken Title. Yes, Sidney has a title belt featuring a cartoonish picture of a chicken on the center plate. Tommy came out with a kendo stick in hand. They jawed on the mic. Sidney wore a black robe that reminded me of Rick Rude, and right on cue, a commentator made a Rude comparison (so it’s not just me!) Tommy overpowered him in a test of strength. Sidney isn’t really a wrestler — he’s a fun heel manager you like to boo, so I’m not expecting much here. Sidney rolled to the floor to regroup and jaw at the fans. Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas ran in and attacked Dreamer, causing the DQ!

Tommy Dreamer defeated Sidney Bakabella via DQ at 4:32.

* The Live Pro Tag Team champions “Shot Through the Heart” TJ Crawford and Love, Doug ran to the ring for the save. This is being turned into a six-man tag, with all belts on the line!

7. Tommy Dreamer and “Shot Through The Heart” Love, Doug and TJ Crawford vs. Sidney Bakabella and “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene. They all started brawling; we got a bell to make it official at 00:30. In the ring, the heels were piled in a corner so Dreamer could hit a running splash onto all three. Doug put Channing in a Camel Clutch. Dreamer hit some clotheslines. He hit a stunner on Greene at 5:00 for a nearfall, but Sidney made the save. Bakabella choked Dreamer with the tag rope. All six got in the ring, and the babyfaces all hit jab punches and bionic elbows. Dreamer pulled off Sidney’s wig, and the crowd chanted “bald!” at him. Dreamer struck Sidney across the stomach with the kendo stick, hit the DDT, and scored the pin. We have a new champion!!!

Tommy Dreamer and “Shot Through The Heart” Love, Doug and TJ Crawford defeated Sidney Bakabella and “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene at 6:36; Dreamer wins the Dave’s Hot Chicken Title while STTH retain the Live Pro Tag Team Titles.

Final Thoughts: It’s close, but I’ll narrowly go with Rourke-Liviyah for best match ahead of the Mathers three-way. I really dislike when an intergender match breaks down to where they are trading strikes to the face, though — there is a reason you don’t see that type of action on WWE TV. Liviyah is still just a teen, and I was not surprised at all when NWA signed her.

Three WWE ID prospects, plus an NWA signee, a former ECW star, a former NXT wrestler (Greene), and DJ Powers is among my favorites on the New England scene. So, a lot of talent here. The Trigga-Jaylen match didn’t click, but at least it was short. The main event played out like expected — Dreamer and Bakabella were not going to have a full match, but once it got turned into a six-man, it was pretty standard action. The crowd enjoyed it, though. A reminder this show is free on their YouTube channel; you can find it by searching for promoter Ted Goodz.