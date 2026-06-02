NXT TV preview: NXT Championship match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Kam Hendrix for the NXT Championship

-Jackson Drake vs. Tate Wilder

-Zaria vs. Lizzy Rain

-Myles Borne and Tavion Heights vs. two members of DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James)

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).