AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Colt Cabana, Bruce Prichard podcasts, The Blade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped last Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Cody vs. Jungle Boy for the TNT Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT TV was taped last Wednesday in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick in the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show is a watch along of the May 23, 2005 edition of Raw.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features ’80s pop star Tiffany. The previous show had Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) and Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins). Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast looks back on Hornwoggle’s WWE run. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-Colt Cabana’s latest podcasts focus on independent wrestlers discussing how they have been affected by the pandemic. The latest guests include Effy, Guancholo, and Warhorse. Check out the show at Soundcloud.com/coltcabana.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes with wrestlers featured appearances by Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Blade (Jesse Guilmette) is 40. He has also worked as Pepper Parks and Braxton Sutter.



