AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Jay White in a Continental Classic tournament gold league match

-Swerve Strickland vs. Rush in a Continental Classic tournament gold league match

-Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal in a Continental Classic tournament gold league match

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center.