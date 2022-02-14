AEW Rampage viewership up slightly, rating down slightly

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 549,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 540,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished tenth in the cable ratings with a .19 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .20 rating in the same demo. It will be interesting to see how the show performs on Friday when they are bumped to an earlier time slot due to TNT’s coverage of NBA All-Star weekend.