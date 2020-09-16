9/15 AEW Dark results: Private Party and Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order, Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler, Colt Cabana vs. QT Marshall, Santana and Ortiz vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, Diamante and Ivelisse vs. Skyler Moore and Rache Chanel, Will Hobbs vs. Jessy Sorensen

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark (Episode 52)

Taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Streamed September 15, 2020 on the AEW YouTube Page

Excalibur and Taz were on commentary.

1. Brandi Rhodes (w/Dustin Rhodes) over Red Velvet.

2. The Butcher and The Blade beat Daniel Garcia and Kevin Blackwood.

3. Brian Cage defeated Megabyte Ronnie.

4. Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian) defeated Dani Jordyn.

5. Santana and Ortiz beat Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

6. Will Hobbs beat Jessy Sorensen.

7. Diamante and Ivelisse beat Skyler Moore and Rache Chanel.

8. Colt Cabana (w/Evil Uno) pinned QT Marshall (w/Allie).

9. Brandon Cutler fought Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) to a double count-out.

10. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent defeated Maxx Stardom and Dontae Smiley.

11. “The Dark Order” Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver defeated Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

