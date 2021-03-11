NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, Robbie Brookside, Gary Wolfe, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Jonny Fairplay

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. The show includes Tyler Bate vs. Dave Mastiff in a Heritage Cup rules match. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a C grade majority vote from 25 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 24 percent of the vote. The voting was tight this week, as F had 22 percent, and B had 21 percent. I gave the show a C grade. There were plenty of clunker segments, but I did enjoy Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz, and Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE Performance Center trainer Robbie Brookside (Robbie Brooks) is 55.

-“Pitbull” Gary Wolfe is 54.

-Jonny Fairplay is 47. Yes, ladies, he’s single. In other words, run! Troll him for his birthday at Twitter.com/JonnyFairplay and never listen to his reality television podcasts at RealityNSFW.com. But you should listen when he co-hosts Pro Wrestling Boom Live the Mondays after WWE pay-per-view events.

-Katsuhiko Nakajima is 33.