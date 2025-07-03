TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Steve Olsonoski, Jack Victory, Johnny Swinger, Joey Janela, Shinya Hashimoto

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly in a chain match for the Knockouts Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 29 percent of the vote. A and C finished tied for second with 24 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 36 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former AWA wrestler Steve Olsonoski is 72.

-Jack Victory (Kenneth Rinehurst) is 61.

-Johnny Swinger (Joseph Dorgan) is 50.

-Joey Janela is 36.

-Shinya Hashimoto was born on July 3, 1965. He died at age 40 on July 11, 2005, of a brain aneurysm.