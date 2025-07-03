TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Steve Olsonoski, Jack Victory, Johnny Swinger, Joey Janela, Shinya Hashimoto

What's happening...

July 3, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly in a chain match for the Knockouts Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 29 percent of the vote. A and C finished tied for second with 24 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 36 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former AWA wrestler Steve Olsonoski is 72.

-Jack Victory (Kenneth Rinehurst) is 61.

-Johnny Swinger (Joseph Dorgan) is 50.

-Joey Janela is 36.

-Shinya Hashimoto was born on July 3, 1965. He died at age 40 on July 11, 2005, of a brain aneurysm.

