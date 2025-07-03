AEW Collision lineup: Collision 100

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Daniel Garcia

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum

-Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay, and Tay Melo vs. ROH Women’s Champion Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Julia Hart in an “all-star eight-woman tag”

-Mistico, Hologram, and Mark Briscoe vs. Hechicero, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta

-Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Knight vs. Nick Wayne in a three-way

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Ontario, California, at Toyota Arena, and will be simulcast on Saturday on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett attended the taping, and his full spoilers are available via the main page. Will’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).