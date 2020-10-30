WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Edge, Bob Geigel

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The show features the fallout from the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire is swapping assignments with Anish V, and his written reviews are available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday mornings.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is an NXT tour that starts December 17 in Atlanta, Georgia. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then. In fact, it seems highly unlikely that WWE would be allowed to venture overseas due to travel restrictions.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed outside of Jacksonville, Florida is December 2 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s is in Ibarkai on Saturday morning and Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on Sunday with the ongoing Power Struggle tour.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any live events on their website.

-Ring of Honor has no live event dates listed on its website.

-MLW taped television recently and will be returning with new television shows in November.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates for their standalone events as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Edge (Adam Copeland) is 47.

-The late Bob Geigel died on October 30, 2014 at age 90.