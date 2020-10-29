MLW announces its restart date for first-run television

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling issued a video on Thursday that revealed the date of the company’s restart for Wednesday, November 18. Watch the full video below or via the MLW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The storyline was that Contra Unit took over MLW, so the wrestlers shown in the video are rebelling against the heel faction to take back control of the company. MLW taped television recently, so we knew the return was coming, but this is the first announcement of the actual date for when the first show from those tapings will air. It will be great to see the return of Fusion next month.



