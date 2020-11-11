NXT TV and AEW Dynamite (live coverage tonight), Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Billy Gunn, Van Hammer, Lio Rush, Session Moth Martina

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes Johnny Gargano vs. a mystery challenger for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place and features the fallout from Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view and includes Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Bunkhouse Match. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on Cyber Sunday 2006.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast is labeled Backstage at the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame. The previous show had Miro as the guest. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast spotlighted King Kong Bundy. The previous show featured a discussion on In Your House 4. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes related to pro wrestling featured Roddy Piper and Ric Flair. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Billy Gunn (Monty Kip Sopp) is 58.

-Van Hammer (Mark Hildreth) is 53.

-Lio Rush (Lionel Green) is 26.

-Session Moth Martina (Karen Glennon) is 30.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...