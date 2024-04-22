WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles for a shot at the WWE Championship, Bayley vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.333 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down compared to the 2.499 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.76 rating. One year earlier, the April 21, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.175 million viewers and a 0.54 rating.