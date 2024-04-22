WWE Champion Cody Rhodes reportedly will appear in the Naked Gun reboot

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is linked to the Naked Gun reboot starring Liam Neeson. The Daily Mail reports that Rhodes will make a cameo appearance as himself in the film. Read more at Dailymail.co.uk.

Powell’s POV: Cody went to acting school and had a recurring role on the Arrow television show. While the role is listed as a cameo, it’s also described as “important” in the report. There’s no word as to how long Rhodes would be away from WWE while filming, nor has Cody or WWE confirmed the report as of this update.