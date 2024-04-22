WWE Raw results (4/22): Powell’s live review of the battle royal for the vacant Women’s World Championship, R-Truth and The Miz vs. DIY for the World Tag Team Titles, Gunther’s return

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,613)

Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

Aired live April 22, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] A shot of the Women’s World Championship belt was shown along with a “Developing Story” graphic… The broadcast team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee stood in the ring and spoke about the battle royal that would determine the new Women’s World Champion. Cole labeled the battle royal as the show’s main event and set up a video package that recapped Rhea Ripley relinquishing the title due to a shoulder injury…

A graphic listed the previously announced battle royal entrants. Footage aired of Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch making separate arrivals at the venue earlier in the day…

Jey Uso made his entrance and the broadcast team was at their desk. McAfee pumped his arms along with the crowd while Cole nodded along. Ring announcer Samantha Irvin introduced Uso. Cole hyped Damian Priest vs. Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship for WWE Backlash France. Jey delivered his standard introduction and said he had to beat Priest to live up to his “Main Event” billing.

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire. Priest said he just came to talk to Jey. Priest said the yeet vibe and the Main Event monicker suit Jey and then congratulated him. Priest recalled going to war with Jey last year.

Priest said he never spoke about it publicly, but there was one night when Jey whooped his ass so bad that he approached him in the locker room and told him that he earned his respect. Priest said that’s why he wanted Jey in the Judgment Day. Priest said he took Jey out for drinks that night. Jey said he took an Uber.

Priest recalled Jey telling him that they were next. Priest said he was proud to stand next to Jey. Priest told Jey that he was half right. “I was next,” Priest said while pointing to the title belt as proof. Priest said Jey was the first in a long list of wrestlers that the machine would feed to him to make him look good. Priest started to leave, but Jey asked him to stay.

Jey asked Priest if he really saw him as just another tag team guy. Jey told Priest that he’s only the leader of the Judgment Day because Rhea Ripley got hurt. Jey said that makes Priest the bitch for Dominik Mysterio. Jey said Priest would be fed to him because he’s next.

JD McDonagh entered the ring and went after Jey, who avoided him. Jey threw a superkick intended for McDonagh that took out Priest. Jey mocking said it was his bad. Priest glared at McDonagh while Jey exited the ring. McDonagh pleaded his case to Priest…

Footage aired of Chad Gable arriving at the building while Cole questioned why he attacked Sami Zayn. A separate shot aired of Gunther walking backstage while Cole said he would make his first appearance since WrestleMania XL…

“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa made their entrance for the World Tag Team Title match heading into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A solid exchange between Priest and Jey. Priest came off sincere while he told his story before he stuck the dagger in, and it was nice to hear Jey in a verbal exchange as opposed to just saying yeet.