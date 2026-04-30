Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Andrade vs. Amazing Red, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Vipress for the House of Glory Women’s Title, Zilla Fatu vs. Willie Mack for the HOG Crown Jewel Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eight matches from across three different recent indy shows. While some of these events are older, two of these events were just released this week!

House of Glory “City of Angels” in Los Angeles, California, at the Globe Theater on January 30, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This event was supposed to air live on Triller+, but HOG had problems with their stream and the event was never released — I had assumed we were never going to see matches from HOG’s LA debut. So I was surprised when they released three matches in the past two days. (NOTE that HOG returns to Los Angeles this weekend!)

This is an attractive orchestra hall/theater — Pro Wrestling Guerrilla ran a few shows here. It’s really well lit. The hard camera looks over a corner of the ring. It’s packed — there might be 500 people here, and it was a sellout. Jason Solomon provided commentary.

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Vipress for the HOG Women’s Title. An intense lockup to open, and they traded rollups early on. The commentators talked about how this venue is packed as Shotzi hit a 619, then a top-rope crossbody block at 2:00. Vipress hit a huracanrana. Shotzi nailed a dive through the ropes to the floor. Vipress pushed her face-first into the ring post, then flipped Shotzi to the thin mat at ringside at 4:00. She put Shotzi on a fan’s lap (no guardrails here!) and chopped her, then Vipress hit a snap suplex on that thin mat, then another!

In the ring, Vipress hit a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall at 6:00. She tied up Shotzi on the mat and was in charge. She hit a Saito Suplex. Shotzi hit a German Suplex, and they were both down at 7:30. They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes. Shotzi hit some kicks and a suplex into the turnbuckles, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Vipress hit a rolling DVD into the corner, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:30. Shotzi hit an enzuigiri, then a facebuster across her knee for a nearfall.

Vipress hit another Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Vipress hit a running Razor’s Edge for a believable nearfall. (That seems a bit dangerous!) The commentators were shocked Shotzi kicked out. Shotzi hit a springboard Canadian Destroyer for a believable nearfall at 12:30. Vipress hit an armdrag from the top rope to the mat, and she applied a hammerlock, but Shotzi reached the ropes. Shotzi nailed a Tiger Suplex, then a senton as Vipress was in the ropes. Shotzi then nailed a top-rope senton splash for the pin. A really sharp match; these two work so well together.

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Vipress to retain the HOG Women’s Title at 14:03.

Zilla Fatu vs. Willie Mack for the HOG Crown Jewel Title. The crowd was hot and split as they circled each other in the ring before finally locking up at 1:30. Standing switches early on, and a feeling-out process. Mack grounded him on the mat in a headlock. They finally got up and traded chops at 5:00. They rolled to the floor and traded chops. Again, this crowd was really close to the action. Fatu went for a Samoan Spike at 8:00, but he accidentally struck the ring post! They continued to fight as they looped the ring. Mack whipped Fatu into rows of chairs at 9:30.

They brawled over and onto a bar, away from the ring, and Mack pounded some drinks, and that drew some cheers. They finally got back into the ring, and Fatu hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 12:00. Fatu avoided a Samoan Spike, and he hit a suplex. Mack hit his rolling cannonball in the corner at 14:00. Mack tried a standing moonsault, but he awkwardly hit his head on Zilla’s sternum, and they were both down, and the ref started counting them both down. Zilla hit his pop-up Samoan Drop, then the flying Samoan Spike for the pin. Good action.

Zilla Fatu defeated Willie Mack to retain the HOG Crown Jewel Title at 15:54.

* Once again, Lance Anoa’i jumped in the ring and beat up Zilla!

Andrade vs. Amazing Red. This was the main event. Red wore his black-and-red gear. They shook hands before tying up. Andrade immediately tied up the left arm. Solomon said they’ve never shared a ring before now. Red knocked Andrade to the floor and set up for a dive, but Andrade cut him off. Andrade dropped Red face-first onto chairs at ringside at 4:30. In the ring, Andrade kept him grounded in a headlock. Red dove through the ropes onto Andrade at 8:00.

In the ring, Red went for Code Red, but Andrade escaped and hit the Three Amigos rolling snap suplexes for a nearfall at 9:30. Red stood on the ring post and hit a flip dive to the floor on Andrade. In the ring, Red hit a Frankensteiner for a nearfall at 12:00. Andrade armdragged him into the turnbuckles, then hit a Meteora running knees in the corner for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops. Andrade hit his hard back elbow for a believable nearfall.

Red hit the Code Red for a nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Red hit a frog splash to the back for a nearfall. Red went for another frog splash, but Andrade got his knees up to block it. Andrade immediately hit his twisting neckbreaker suplex move for the pin. “It was everything we were hoping for and then some,” Solomon said. Good action.

Andrade defeated Amazing Red at 16:18.

* They shook hands, and Red left, and Andrade celebrated. Charles Mason ran in and attacked him! Security had to separate them.

Prestige Wrestling “Celebration of Life,” in Hillsboro, Oregon, at the Oregon Pro Wrestling School on February 19, 2026 (free on YouTube)

Prestige had its final-ever show the very next day before a huge crowd. This full event hadn’t been released until this week. Again, this is at their training center, so it’s a drab, plain building. Jordan Castle and Ricky Gibson provided commentary, and Jordan said this was a ‘mystery show,’ and they don’t know the lineup. Lighting is okay, and most of the fans were standing on two sides of the ring, as the ring was pushed near a wall (only the commentary table was on that side of the ring).

* The scrawny Cole Rivera came to the ring to open the show. He jawed at the crowd and issued an open challenge. Not a good idea, because it was answered by “Murder Grandpa!” The crowd naturally chanted “holy shit!” as Minoru Suzuki came to the ring, towel over his head. (He, of course, was in town for his match the next day.)

Cole Rivera vs. Minoru Suzuki. The crowd chanted “You f—ed up!” at Rivera, then “Cole’s gonna die!” Cole hit a forearm strike; Minoru hit one that dropped the kid. Cole hit a few more strikes that Suzuki no-sold. Minoru again dropped him with a forearm strike. Suzuki put him in the sleeper, then locked in the Gotch-style Piledriver for the pin. Yep, it was really that short.

Minoru Suzuki defeated Cole Rivera at 1:36.

Ryan Clancy vs. Gregory Sharpe. They shook hands at the bell and traded standing switches. Again, Clancy is an East Coast talent (who had ACL surgery last week), and they traded some mat reversals and had a standoff at 1:00. They got in a knuckle lock and a test of strength. Clancy hit a monkey-flip at 4:30. He did his Sabre-style neck-snap and got a nearfall.

Sharpe applied a leg lock around Clancy’s head and kept Ryan grounded. Sharpe hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Clancy hit a butterfly suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall, and we got a “both these guys!” chant. Sharpe hit an enzuigiri. Clancy applied a Sharpshooter, but Sharpe reached the ropes at 10:00. Clancy nailed his Picture-Perfect dropkick and scored the pin! Good action. They “hugged it out!” afterwards.

Ryan Clancy defeated Gregory Sharpe at 11:15.

Kevin Blackwood vs. Amira for the Prestige Title. This was the main event. Blackwood retired the next day, so he got in the ring with one of the West Coast’s rising stars here. Blackwood, of course, has the height and overall size advantage. They traded standing switches and a feeling-out process early on. Amira hit some armdrags at 2:00, then a splash into the corner and a rolling cannonball. They got up and traded chops. Blackwood hit a Tombstone Piledriver at 4:00 and got a nearfall. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:30.

Blackwood hit a back suplex for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes and she got a rollup out of the corner. He dropped her with a clothesline and tied up her legs on the mat. Amira fired up and hit some clotheslines at 8:30, then a huracanrana and a top-rope crossbody block, then a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Blackwood put her in a Boston Crab at 10:00. He hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 11:30. Kevin unloaded some forearm strikes and a spin kick to her head. She hit a hard spinning back fist at 13:00, but he hit a Cave-In stomp to her chest.

Amira fired back with a German Suplex, and they were both down. This has been really good. She got a huracanrana for a nearfall at 14:30 and locked in a Boston Crab. Amira hit a powerbomb and a brainbuster for a nearfall at 16:00. Amira hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall at 17:30. Blackwood hit a shotgun dropkick for a nearfall, then a DVD into the corner, then a brainbuster for a nearfall at 19:00. Blackwood hit an Exploder Suplex into the corner, a Helluva Kick, and a top-rope double stomp to her collarbone for the pin. What a match!

Kevin Blackwood defeated Amira to retain the Prestige Title at 20:00 even.

* Blackwood got on the mic and noted this was his second-to-last match, and he cared about going out as the best. And he became the best by beating the best there is, like Amira. He put her over, and the crowd chanted “you deserve it!” to her.

North Shore Pro Wrestling “Injustice” in Quebec City, Quebec, at Centre Horizon on April 10, 2026 (IWTV)

This room is always dark with some blue lighting; I would prefer the lighting over the ring to be a bit better. It’s packed with a crowd of 400 or so. The ring introductions are in French, but there is English commentary. I’ve always enjoyed these shows.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Dreya Mitchell. This opened the show. Again, Dreya is a basketball player and a bit of both Jaida Parker and Lash Legend, and at 5’10”, she has the height advantage. They took turns playing to the crowd before locking up 70 seconds in. Mercedes slammed Dreya’s head into the turnbuckles and was in charge early on. Dreya knocked her down with a shoulder tackle at 3:00. She hit a dropkick as Mercedes was in the ropes and got a nearfall.

Mercedes hit a snap suplex at 5:00 and tied her in a Sanada-style Paradise Lock! While the ref freed Dreya, Mercedes removed a corner turnbuckle pad. Mercedes hit a low-blow mule kick at 6:30 (and Dreya sold it! Pro wrestling has left me confused about whether that hurts women!) Mercedes was going to ram Dreya’s head on the exposed corner, but the ref stood in the way to block it! Dreya hit a suplex at 8:30, and the crowd was fully behind her. The ref got bumped! Mercedes hit a running knee to Dreya’s jaw.

Martinez was in control. Dreya fired up and hit some clotheslines at 10:00, then a Pump Kick to the sternum and a fallaway slam. Dreya hit a Helluva Kick and a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Mercedes hit a German Suplex and a fisherman’s buster. Dreya shoved Martinez into the exposed turnbuckle! Dreya hit a Michinoku Driver for the pin! Good action, and I love seeing Mercedes put over rising young talent as she nears retirement later this year.

Dreya Mitchell defeated Mercedes Martinez at 12:20.

Zak Patterson vs. Dylan Donovan. This was second-to-last. Zak is the young powerhouse whom I loosely compare to Brian Cage for his mix of strength and agility. Dylan has short black hair (think Ethan Page’s haircut), and he wears pink trunks. Zak charged at the bell, and they traded punches. Again, Zak has some impressive muscle mass for being so young, and he’s bigger than Dylan. Dylan hit a dropkick and a Bronco Buster and posed at 1:00. Zak scooped him up and slammed Donovan back-first into a corner.

Zak applied a half-crab. He easily tossed Dylan across the ring at 3:00, and he posed as Donovan rolled to the floor to regroup. They got back in and traded more forearm strikes. Dylan hit a second-rope huracanrana at 6:30, and they were both down. Donovan hit a 619 and a springboard flying clothesline for a nearfall. Zak hit a Helluva Kick. They traded rollups, and Zak leaned forward and grabbed a rope for added leverage to score the pin. The commentators fumed that Patterson cheated. Okay match.

Zak Patterson defeated Dylan Donovan at 9:28.

Final Thoughts: I was fearful the HOG video footage was going to be a disaster because it never aired before now — it had multiple release dates on Triller+ that kept getting delayed. So, I was pleasantly surprised at the top-notch quality of those HOG matches. Go out of your way to watch these three matches on YouTube. No surprise that Andrade vs. Red was the best of these eight matches.

I’ll narrowly go with Zilla’s match for second, ahead of the Blackwood-Amira classic. Kevin is in his mid-30s, and he definitely went out on top, having some pretty incredible matches throughout 2025 and into early 2026. A reminder that HOG returns to Los Angeles this Friday, and I’m certainly planning to watch that one. Likewise, Mercedes is retiring still on top of her game, looking sharp here against Dreya — who is definitely one to watch, too.