04/30 PW Boom With Jason Powell (Episode 407): Lingerie Fighting Championships President Mister St. Laurent

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former MLW COO Mister St. Laurent discussing his new job as the President of the Lingerie Fighting Championships. The fun conversation includes his departure from MLW, whether he’s open to returning, his desire to use pro wrestlers in LFC, his goals for the group, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 407) and guest Mister St. Laurent.

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