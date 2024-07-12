WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (7/12): Powell’s review of DIY vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory for the WWE Tag Titles, Tiffany Stratton celebrates her MITB win, Nia Jax vs. Michin

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,298)

Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center

Aired live July 12, 2024 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a recap of the Money in the Bank event… Corey Graves and Wade Barrett were on commentary… Shots aired of Cody Rhodes and then Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa arriving with Ciampa’s daughter…

Ring announcer Alicia Taylor stood in the ring and introduced Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton. Graves noted that Stratton has a full year to cash in the MITB contract. Stratton boasted about becoming the youngest Miss MITB in WWE history.

Stratton said Trish Stratus may have been the hometown host at MITB, but she was the real star of the show. Stratton said Stratus was not there to ruin her moment and then declared that it is her time. A “Tiffy Time” chant broke out. Stratton said champions Bayley, Liv Morgan, and Roxanne Perez better have their heads on swivels.

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley’s entrance interrupted Stratton and congratulated her for winning the MITB ladder match. Bayley entered the ring while Stratton questioned what she was doing and then reminded her that it’s Tiffy Time.

Bayley said she came to offer advice because she won MITB in 2019, then assumed that Stratton didn’t even know what WWE was in 2019. Stratton asked if that was a million years ago. Bayley told Stratton that if she plans to cash-in on her, she will be the first female winner to cash-in successfully.

Nia Jax made her entrance and asked why Bayley was making empty threats. Jax said she will take the championship from Bayley at SummerSlam. Jax entered the ring and stood next to Stratton. Bayley said it’s not NXT hugger Bayley or the 2017 Bayley that Jax put on the shelf for moths. Bayley said she’s the Grand Slam and Royal Rumble winner. Bayley said she will embarrass Jax at SummerSlam.

Bayley mentioned the possibility of Jax beating her and then questioned what Stratton would do. Jax said Stratton is her personal Barbie Doll. Jax said she would victimize Bayley at SummerSlam. Bayley wound up to punch Jax, but Stratton hooked her arm. Bayley hit Stratton and then Jax knocked Bayley down.

Michin showed up with a kendo stick and cleared both heels from the ring. Michin checked on Bayley to close the segment…

Powell's POV: A solid opening segment with Stratton gloating and then Bayley stirring the pot by playing up the possibility of Stratton cashing in on Jax.

Footage aired of the big bump that Chelsea Green took at the end of the MITB match…

Backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Chelsea Green, who wore a neck brace and was accompanied by Piper Niven. Green said she didn’t have time for his questions after the brutal MITB match she went through. She said the world is calling her the Mother of Mayhem and the Princess of Pain. She said she was waiting for Nick Aldis. Saxton tried to say something about Aldis, but Niven cut him off and sent him away. A couple of female wrestlers were speaking in the background, but it was tough to make out who they were…

1. Nia Jax (w/Tiffany Stratton) vs. Michin (w/Bayley). Jax dumped Michin face first on the apron and was in control heading into a break. [C] Michin picked up a two count and then went to the ropes. Jax cut off Michin and tossed her from the ropes to the mat. Michin avoided a senton splash.

Stratton placed a kendo stick on the apron then climbed onto the apron and distracted the referee until Bayley pulled her down. Michin performed a tornado DDT on Jax for a near fall. Michin ran the ropes and was scooped up by Jax, who performed a Samoan Drop. Jax followed up with the Annihilator and then scored the pin.

Nia Jax defeated Michin in 10:00.

After the match, Bayley roughed up Jax until Stratton hit her from behind with the MITB briefcase. Stratton put Bayley down with a spinebuster and then Jax followed up with a leg drop. Jax motioned for her and Stratton to leave together. Stratton waited until Jax exited the ring and then spoke to the referee about cashing in. Jax returned to the ring and looked at Stratton, who put the briefcase behind her back and then left the ring with Jax…

A video package aired with Bloodline footage while Solo Sikoa spoke about building a more powerful and aggressive family. Siko was seated with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa while Jacob Fatu stood behind him. Sikoa said everyone would acknowledge him by the end of the night…

Baron Corbin made his entrance for a tag team match… [C]

Powell’s POV: A solid match with the expected outcome of Jax going over. The post match scene was well done with Stratton teasing her cash-in, which Jax clearly objected to. The dynamic between the two of them should be interesting. The Bloodline video was such a good hook that I’m surprised they didn’t play it earlier in the show.

Mainstream headlines regarding MITB were shown while Cole thanked the city of Toronto… Footage aired of Andrade’s performance in the MITB match…

An interview recorded earlier in the day with Byron Saxton and Andrade aired. Both men sat in empty seats in the venue. Before Andrade could say much, Carmelo Hayes showed up and asked why Saxton wasn’t talking to him. Andrade said the people labeled him the MVP of the match. Hayes boasted about being a first-round draft pick. When Saxton asked what’s next, Andrade pointed at Hayes and said him…

Apollo Crews made his entrance to a quiet reaction, and then Legado Del Fantasma’s entrance followed to an equally quiet response from the crowd. Highlights aired from last week of Escobar taunting Corbin about a failed cash-in, followed by Angel and Berto attacking Corbin…

2. Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews vs. Angel and Berto (w/Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez). When the heels didn’t enter the ring, Corbin hip-tossed Crews over the top rope onto Angel and Berto. The match started once Crews rolled Berto inside the ring. A short time later, Crews launched Corbin over the top rope and onto Angelo and Berto on the floor, which got a favorable reaction from the crowd. [C]

Crews hit Angel with a top rope crossbody block and had him beat, but Berto broke up the pin. Corbin ended up going face-to-face with Escboar and punched him before clotheslining Berto into the timekeepers area. Crews hit Angel with an enzuigiri and then pressed him overhead and dropped him. Lopez distracted the referee while Escobar entered the ring and hit Crews with a knee strike, which led to Angelo pinning Crews…

Angel and Berto beat Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews in 8:00.

Powell’s POV: Good work from both teams, but it was hard to get invested in a match involving a makeshift team and a regular team that rarely wins.

Backstage, “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson told Chelsea Green and Piper Niven that they needed to speak to Nick Aldis about “Pretty Deadly: The Musical”. Finally! Niven was reading a booked labeled “How To Start A Cult”

Green told Pretty Deadly to get to the back of the line because no one was going to see Aldis before she did. LA Knight exited Aldis’s office with a contract holder. Green asked about Aldis. Knight told Green that Aldis said he would call Green because he had a couple more things to do and would be a bit longer. Green was not happy… [C]

Cody Rhodes was shown seated in a dressing room with the WWE Championship belt at his side. Randy Orton took a seat next to Cody and said he heard what Solo Sikoa said and he assumed that Cody would find himself inside the ring with a bunch of Samoans.

Orton said he knew Cody well enough to know that he wouldn’t want him out there, but he said he would be there if things went sideways. Orton said he will always and forever have Cody’s back. Orton said Kevin Owens feels the same way, but he was not there. Orton said that’s on him because Owens loves to fight, but he told him to stay home with his family.

Orton said that once everything with The Bloodline was finally over, Cody would have a lot of men coming after the WWE Championship. Orton said he would have Cody’s back then took. Cody thanked Orton, who said, “Always” before leaving the room…

Powell’s POV: The great thing about the Orton character is that he sounds sincere and yet he’s The Viper. In other words, he’s always just one RKO out of nowhere away from stabbing Cody in the back.

LA Knight made his entrance with the contract folder in his hand while highlights aired of his performance in the MITB ladder match. Knight said he wouldn’t complain or make excuses. He said MITB didn’t go his way. He said he got dumped off the ladder and then someone else reached the MITB contract.

[Hour Two] Knight had footage air on the big screen of his win over LA Knight in a qualifying Triple Threat match. Knight noted that he didn’t just advance to MITB, he pinned the U.S. Champion. Knight showed off the contract folder and said it had Aldis’s signature on it.

Knight opened the folder and said it’s a contract for a U.S. Championship match at SummerSlam. Knight signed the contract while the fans chanted his name. Knight said the only thing missing was Logan Paul’s signature. Knight said he would love to have Paul come out and sign the contract, but it wouldn’t happen because Paul was not in the building. Knight said he would get the contract signed one way or another and he will get his title match at SummerSlam…

Graves and Barrett spoke at ringside about the U.S. Title match. Graves said there was another new face who was making serious noise…

A Blair Davenport vignette aired. Davenport said that while some wrestlers cry about being overlooked, she’s already taken their spot. Davenport made her entrance for a match against Naomi… [C]

A video package aired on John Cena announcing his WWE retirement for the end of 2025…

Naomi made her entrance while her MITB ladder match highlights were shown…

3. Blair Davenport vs. Naomi. Naomi had athletic tape on her left shoulder and sold it. Naomi hit a leg drop from the ropes and got a two count. Davenport came back with a leap from the ropes and stomped Naomi’s bad arm. Naomi rolled to the floor. Davenport followed and ran Naomi’s bad shoulder into the ring post. [C]

There was a series of back and forth pin attempts. Davenport turned her back to Naomi to question the referee’s count. Naomi drilled Davenport with a knee strike and then slammed her down backside first and hooked her into a pin for the win…

Naomi beat Blair Davenport in 7:35.

Powell’s POV: Naomi had the out of being weary from MITB and an injured shoulder, yet Davenport still took the loss. Ouch.

Highlights aired from last week of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa beating Grayson Waller and Austin Theory to win the WWE Tag Team Titles…

Powell’s POV: I am still down on that title change. I really wanted to see Theory and Waller escape with their titles to set up a real title chase. Rather, they pulled the trigger on the title change before they got fans to invest in Gargano and Ciampa.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory made their entrance for the rematch… [C]

The following matches and events were listed for next week’s Smackdown in Omaha: U.S. Champion Logan Paul appears, Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes…

Naomi was walking backstage when she was greeted enthusiastically by Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. They stood in front of Nick Aldis’s office where Green, Niven, and Pretty Deadly were still waiting. Naomi brought up Belair and Cargill getting the tag titles back. Belair said they wanted to talk to Aldis, but he was not in the building. Green and Niven barged inside Aldis’s office while Pretty Deadly stormed away.

Blair Davenport entered the picture selling her neck after Belair and Cargill walked away. Davenport said she wasn’t looking for any trouble. Davenport said the best person won and maybe she will have better luck the next time they meet. Davenport offered a left-handed handshake, which Naomi apprehensively accepted with her bad arm.

Green and Niven exited Aldis’s locker room and vented to Naomi about Aldis not being present while Davenport walked away. Davenport hit Naomi from behind and then laughed as she stood over her…

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa made their entrance…

4. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory for the WWE Tag Team Titles. The champions cleared the challengers to ringside. Gargano went for a suicide dive, but Theory hit him with a forearm. Theory ran Gargano into the ringside barricade. Waller went for a move on Ciampa on the apron that didn’t go as planned. [C]

Late in the match, Waller and Theory went for Meet Me In the Middle on Ciampa, who avoided the move. Waller went for a knee strike on Ciampa, who moved, causing Theory to be struck by his own partner. Gargano and Ciampa hit Waller with a Shatter Machine and Meet Me In the Middle before Gargano pinned him…

“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in roughly 8:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Theory was upset about being hit by Waller again. Waller suddenly moved out of the picture and then Theory turned around and was blasted by an elbow from Jacob Fatu. In the ring, Fatu caught Gargano leaping from the ropes and hit him with a Samoan Drop.

Ciampa fought Fatu and put him down with a DDT. Fatu no-sold the DDT and then superkicked Ciampa. Fatu hit a running hip attack on Gargano, then hit Ciampa with a popup Samoan Drop. Fatu performed a double jump on the ropes into a springboard moonsault on Gargano. Fatu followed up with a double jump moonsault on Ciampa. Awesome.

Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa made their entrance while Fatu stood in the ring, folded his hands, and bowed at Sikoa… [C]

Powell’s POV: F— it, just have Fatu beat DIY for the tag team titles. I’m only half joking. The tag teams didn’t get as much time as last week, but it was fun while it lasted aside from the one flubbed spot before the break. Fatu is off to an amazing start and the broadcast team did their part by marveling over his moves while also putting him over as a major force.

The Bloodline members stood inside the ring coming out of the break. Solo Sikoa told the fans to acknowledge him. Sikoa asked the fans if he needed to remind them what happens to people who don’t acknowledge him. A “We Want Roman” chant broke out.

Sikoa said his own brother Jimmy Uso didn’t acknowledge him and now he’s gone. Sikoa said Paul Heyman is gone too. Sikoa mentioned Roman Reigns. Sikoa told the fans not to cheer for Reigns now because they don’t deserve him.

“You’ve got me now,” Sikoa said. “And if Roman Reigns decides to come back he will acknowledge me as his Tribal Chief.” Sikoa said tonight is about Cody Rhodes. Sikoa said it’s Cody’s turn to acknowledge him. Sikoa was interrupted by entrance music.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance dressed in a suit and carried the title belt at his side. Cody entered the ring and stood across from The Blood line while the fans chanted his name. Cody said he heard everything that Sikoa said and they want the same thing.

Cody said he had to speak to Nick Aldis, but Sikoa that he might as well consider it official that he would defend his championship against him at SummerSlam. Cody said if it was really up to him and he could make the decisions, he wouldn’t be waiting until SummerSlam. Cody said he would want to do it here and now. Cody dropped the mic.

The Bloodline members surrounded Cody, who removed his suit jacket and then took shots at all four men. Cody set up Sikoa for CrossRhodes, but he was superkicked by Fatu.

Randy Orton ran out and fought off Tonga and Loa at ringside and then avoided Fatu once he was inside the ring. Orton kicked Sikoa and then hit him with a Draping DDT. Orton helped Cody in the corner and then turned around and was struck by Fatu.

Tonga and Loa put the boots to Orton and sent him to ringside. Orton fought back, but Fatu hit him with a suicide dive. Sikoa and Fatu tied Cody’s arms between the top and middle ropes. Tonga and Loa ran the top piece of the ring steps into Orton twice.

Graves said the scene was eerily similar to how Orton was taken out for 18 months. Fatu superkicked a kneeling Orton three times while Fatu made Cody watch. Sikoa told Cody that it was all his fault. Fatu, Tonga, and Loa performed a Shield style Triple Powerbomb that put Orton through the broadcast table.

Sikoa hit Cody with a Samoan Spike. Fatu put the Ula Fala necklace on Sikoa and then they all struck their pose while Cody was still tied up in the ropes. Referees and producers checked on Orton while Graves closed the show by saying that Rhodes had a big problem on his hands at SummerSlam…

Powell’s POV: A good heat generating segment. The babyfaces showed more heart than brains by going against The Bloodline despite the numbers disadvantage, which made them look valiant even though it backfired.

Overall, there was more undercard content than usual, but we got some unofficial SummerSlam developments regarding the WWE Championship and U.S. Championship matches. I will have more to say about Smackdown in my same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Smackdown by grading it below. Have a great weekend.