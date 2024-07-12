MLW “Blood and Thunder” lineup: The card for tonight’s free online show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW is advertising the following matches and events for the MLW “Blood and Thunder” event that will be held tonight in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Coliseum.

-Matt Riddle vs. Sami Callihan in a No Ropes Death Match

-Mads Krule Krugger vs. Matthew Justice in Three Stages of Destruction

-Kenta vs. Bobby Fish in an Opera Cup tournament first-round match

-Minoru Suzuki vs. Akira in an Opera Cup tournament first-round match

-Tom Lawlor vs. Jake Crist in an Opera Cup tournament first-round match

-Atlantis Jr. vs. Okumura in an Opera Cup tournament first-round match

-Janai Kai vs. Gigi Rey for the MLW Featherweight Championship

-Actor Paul Walter Hauser speaks

Powell’s POV: MLW is also advertising that Salina de la Renta will reveal the father of her child. The show streams live at 8CT/9ET on the MLW YouTube page and beIN Sports. MLW is also taping additional matches at the show. We are looking for reports on the taped matches. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.