Wrestling Revolver “We Did That” results (4/5): Vetter’s review of Mustafa Ali, Gringo Loco, Davey Bang, August Matthews, and Joe Alonzo vs. Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Rich Swann, Steve Maclin, and Jake Crist in an elimination match

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “We Did That”

Streamed on Triller+

April 5, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois at Logan Square Auditorium

This is Revolver’s Chicago debut! Numerous indy promotions have been using this ballroom because it is such an ideal venue; a crowd of 300 looks absolutely packed. Lighting is decent Bork Torkleson and Veda Scott provided commentary.

* I always point out this is Sami Callihan’s promotion, and he uses numerous current and former TNA wrestlers. Zachary Wentz has been sick all week and was pulled off the show, leading to changes in our first match.

1. Moose vs. Marcus Mathers. This is a first-time-ever meeting. They shook hands; Moose of course has a massive size advantage, and he dropped Marcus with a chop immediately, backed him into a corner, and hit a few more. Mathers hit a shotgun dropkick. Moose hit a uranage at 2:00. Mathers hit a basement dropkick on a leg. He hit a running Penalty Kick from the apron, then a flip dive, but Moose caught him and slammed Marcus’ back on the apron! In the ring, Mathers unloaded some kicks. He hit a fadeaway stunner at 5:00, but Moose hit a Mafia Kick. Mathers hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall.

Mathers jumped on Moose’s shoulders and got a Victory Roll for a nearfall. Moose hit a hard clothesline. Mathers hit a Sunset Flip Bomb for a nearfall at 6:30. He went for a top-rope 450 Splash but Moose got his knees up to block it. Mathers hit a kip-up stunner, then a second fadeaway stunner from the corner, then he nailed the top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall. Moose hit the spear for the pin. The winner was never in doubt, but that was a hot opener.

Moose defeated Marcus Mathers at 8:22.

2. Jessicka Havok (w/Gia Miller) vs. Rachel Armstrong. Another first-time-ever match. I’ve seen Armstrong wrestle live twice in recent months and she is maybe 5’1″ and 105 pounds, so she is giving up a lot of height and overall size to Havok. Again, Gia Miller is a heel now and she’s leading her “faction of monsters.” They locked up and Havok easily tossed her into the corner. Rachel hit a clothesline and some forearms but it only staggered Jessicka. She hit a basement dropkick on the knee to drop Havok. Jessicka hit a Boss Man sideslam at 1:30, and she choked Rachel in the ropes.

Havok hit a suplex and she shoved Rachel’s face into the canvas, then she hit a backbreaker over her knee and got a nearfall at 4:30. Armstrong fired up and hit some flying forearms and spin kicks, then a dive through the ropes at 6:00. She hit a top-rope Meteora on Havok, who was on the apron; Rachel got a nearfall in the ring. Rachel hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall at 7:30. They fought onto the top rope, but Havok nailed a second-rope Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. Good match. Gia and Havok had a post-match kiss, just because.

Jessicka Havok defeated Rachel Armstrong at 8:15.

3. “The Macabre” Dreadknot and Alan Angels vs. “Latinos Most Wanted” Sabin Gauge and Koda Hernandez vs. “Tye or Dye” KJ Reynolds and Ryan Matthias vs. “Alpha Sig” KC Jacobs and Brent Oakley in a four-way for the Revolver Tag Team Titles. This is the debut match here for LMW; they ‘invaded’ Revolver at the last show. I guess they have Freebird Rules for the tag titles, because I thought it was Krule who won the tag belts with Dreadknot (f/k/a Madman Fulton). Right on cue, Bork referenced the “Freebird Rules.” (Krule was at the MLW show in Los Angeles at this time.)

Sabin and Matthias (think long-haired Peter Avalon!) opened. Reynolds and Koda traded quick reversals, with Koda hitting his rolling suplexes. Oakley hit a sliding German Suplex on Koda. Angels — he looks like a Walking Dead zombie in a trance — entered at 2:30 and beat up Jacobs. Angels hit a running Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Dreadknot got in and beat up the smaller kids and slammed several of them, earning a big pop. He hit a flipping chokeslam. All the younger guys surrounded Dreadknot and punched him, and they clotheslined him to the floor at 5:30.

Tye or Dye each dove onto Dreadknot. Koda dove on all three. Sabin hit a twisting dive to the floor. Jacobs hit a dive. Matthias hit a jump-up Frankensteiner on Oakley in the ring. Reynolds hit a top-rope frogsplash. Sabin hit a springboard crossbody block. Koda hit a swinging urnanage at 8:00, and he launched Sabin, who hit a flipping senton. Koda hit a Razor’s Edge, and Sabin hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. This has been a sprint! Matthias missed a top-rope Moonsault. Alpha Sig hit a team X-Factor. However, Dreadknot finally got back in and hit a chokeslam. Angels hit a piledriver. They hit a team powerbomb and chokeslam move, with Angels pinning Matthias. Good, non-stop action.

“The Macabre” Dreadknot and Alan Angels defeated Sabin Gauge and Koda Hernandez, KJ Reynolds and Ryan Matthias, and KC Jacobs and Brent Oakley in a four-way to retain the Revolver Tag Team Titles at 10:23.

* BDE came out on crutches. The young YouTube star was slated for a title shot! Is this an angle? He got on the mic and said he is not cleared to compete tonight. He injured his ankle while training for the match. Myron Reed (w/Killer Kelly) came to the ring; they’ve turned their real-life relationship into an on-air pairing. Myron said he was looking forward to the match, too. Kelly got on the mic and said BDE is just afraid, and he’s faking it, and she’ll prove it! She kicked out a crutch, and BDE collapsed! Myron jumped on BDE and repeatedly punched him, then he stomped on the damaged ankle. Rich Swann ran in and chased Myron away. He’s in the main event, but he’s willing to fight twice!

4. Myron Reed (w/Killer Kelly) vs. Rich Swann for the Wrestling Revolver Title. They immediately traded punches, and Swann hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Reed hit a kip-up enzuigiri. Swann hit a dropkick, and Reed bailed to the floor. Kelly tripped Swann, allowing Myron to jump on Swann and seize control. He hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 3:30. They fought to the floor, where Myron stomped on Rich. He hit a slingshot guillotine leg drop into the ring for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Swann hit some jab punches and a running neckbreaker.

Swann hit a rolling splash to the mat for a nearfall at 6:00. Reed caught him with some kicks, then he hit a slingshot Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Swann avoided a stunner, and he hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 8:00, then he hit a 450 Splash, but Kelly pulled the female ref to the floor, and those two argued! Myron grabbed the title belt, but the ref confiscated it. Swann went for a second Lethal Injection, but Reed hit him in the back of the head (I think with brass knuckles!). Myron immediately hit his springboard 450 Splash for the tainted pin. Another really good, fast-paced match.

Myron Reed defeated Rich Swann to retain the Wrestling Revolver Title at 9:18.

* The intermission match came from the last show, featuring Mustafa Ali vs. Jake Crist vs. Gringo Loco. (This match is what led to the formation of the new heel faction, “Chicago Over Everything.”) I have seen that so I’m zipping to the next match! I noted that this venue is used by multiple promotions, including Freelance Wrestling. Their chubby mid-carder champion Alfonso Gonzalez is putting his title on the line against a bunch of other midcarders in a scramble. We do have one surprise entrant… it’s Regan Lydale. I just watched a Freelance show where she beat Afonso in a tag match.

5. Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Regan Lydale vs. Juni Underwood vs. Bigg Pound vs. Dark Pledge vs. Geoffrey John for the Freelance Wrestling Title. I am suddenly seeing Juni on a show every weekend all over the East and Midwest. I compared Bigg Pound to a young John Tenta. Everyone stomped on the hated Dark Pledge at the bell. Alfonso and Pound were alone in the ring and traded shoulder blocks, and Pound hit a sideslam and peeled off his jacket. Juni got in and hit a running Penalty Kick on Pound. Jeffrey John hit a spinning DDT on Juni.

Alfonso hit a backbreaker over his knee on Dark Pledge and got a nearfall at 3:00, then a Dragonscrew Legwhip, and he applied a half-crab, but Regan hit a chop on Gonzalez to break it up. The action went to the floor; Pound teased a dive onto everyone but he stepped through the ropes, then leapt onto everyone on the floor at 4:30. John hit a plancha on Pound. In the ring, Pound hit a Bubba Bomb on John for a nearfall.

They did a fun Tower Spot out of the corner to splash Pound at 6:30. Juni hit a running Mafia Kick on Dark Pledge, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. John hit a flying stunner on Juni. Regan hit a Pounce! She hit a pumphandle powerbomb on Juni! However, Alfonso snuck up behind her, rolled her up and put his feet on the ropes for added leverage and the tainted pin. Decent action, but it’s just hard to buy Alfonso as the champion of any promotion.

Alfonso Gonzalez defeated Regan Lydale, Juni Underwood, Bigg Pound, Dark Pledge, and Geoffrey John to retain the Freelance Wrestling Title at 8:03.

6. Dante Leon vs. JJ Garrett. JJ is the guy who looks and dresses like 1992-era Scott Steiner. Leon hit a running boot to open. Some quick moves with neither man landing a blow, and JJ rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Leon hit a stunner for a nearfall at 2:00, then a Swanton Bomb to the back for a nearfall. They brawled to the floor and traded blows. In the ring. JJ stomped on Leon and kept him grounded. Garrett hit a rolling cannonball in the corner at 7:30. Leon hit a sunset flip powerbomb and they were both down.

They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Leon hit a superkick. Leon hit a German Suplex and was fired up, and he hit his cartwheel driver move for a believable nearfall at 10:30. Garrett hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor! He got some doors from under the ring. He hit a frogsplash for a nearfall at 12:30. He set up a door bridge in the ring. However, Leon hit a top-rope corkscrew splash onto Garrett, who was lying on the door bridge for a nearfall; Garrett hooked both of Leon’s arms, rolled him over and got a clean, flash pin. The crowd booed this outcome.

JJ Garrett defeated Dante Leon at 14:12.

7. Crash Jaxon vs. Calvin Tankman for the Revolver Remix Title. Again, in the past, the champion could pick some weird stipulations, but that has been abandoned recently. These are two BIG men… each must be between 320 and 350 pounds. Jaxon did offer a stipulation… this will be a Chicago Street Fight! Tankman warned him it could be the end of his career. The bell rang and they locked up and this was intense as they bounced off the ropes but kept locked together. Jaxon hit some shoulder blocks but Tankman barely budged; Calvin finally knocked Crash down with a shoulder tackle at 2:00. They fought to the floor and traded chops in front of the fans. Calvin slammed Jaxon on the ring apron at 5:30.

In the ring, Calvin stomped on Crash and kept him grounded. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Calvin hit a high back suplex for a nearfall, and they were both down at 8:00. Jaxon hit a decapitating clothesline that flipped Tankman. He nailed a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Jaxon hit a running splash in the corner. Tankman threw a chair at Crash’s head and I hate that. Tankman hit a pop-up spinning back fist, then a discus forearm for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Calvin threw several chairs in the ring, and he cracked one over Jaxon’s back. Jaxon pushed Tankman off the ropes and onto the pile of chairs. Jaxon then hit a frogsplash onto Tankman for the pin. Good, hard-hitting big-man match.

Crash Jaxon defeated Calvin Tankman to retain the Revolver Remix Title at 13:34.

8. “Team Revolver” Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Rich Swann, Steve Maclin, and Jake Crist vs. “Chicago Over Everything” Mustafa Ali, Gringo Loco, Davey Bang, August Matthews, and Joe Alonzo in an elimination match. Swann did his never-ending entrance to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long.” Joe Alonzo came out for COE. Okay, we are starting with just these two, and we are having ‘War Games’-style interval entrances. Swann hit a dropkick at the bell for a nearfall. They went to the floor, where Joe pushed Swann into the ring post. Steve Maclin entered at 2:30 to make it 2-on-1 and he repeatedly clotheslined Alonzo in the corner and got a nearfall. (The babyfaces actually have the advantage?) Davey Bang came out for his team and hit Maclin with a chair.

Maclin slammed Bang onto an open chair at 4:30. Maclin hit a backbreaker over his knee on Alonzo. Ace Austin joined to make it 3-on-2 and he clotheslined Bang, then he hit a Doctor Bomb on Alonzo for a nearfall. August Matthews entered at 6:30 to even the sides. Bang hit a moonsault to the floor. Trey Miguel was next for the babyfaces; no one has been eliminated. Gringo Loco joined the heels at 9:00 and he hit a standing powerbomb on Swann, then he hit a flip dive to the floor on several guys.

Jake Crist was the final babyface at 10:30 and he hit a DVD onto a cardboard box on Alonzo, then an OsCutter for a nearfall. They did a Tower Spot out of the corner. Mustafa Ali was last in at 13:00 and he got firework sparklers on the stage. His red shirt reads “CHI ALI.” (They are supposed to be the heel invaders but Ali got a massive babyface pop!) The 10 men stood on opposite sides of the rings, charged at each other, and all brawled. Ali hit a top-rope flip dive onto everyone on the floor at 15:30. Ali hit a 450 Splash and pinned Trey at 15:48! The action continued without a break. Bang went for the Spears Tower, but Maclin hit him with a chairshot. Maclin powerbombed Bang onto Matthews!

Alonzo got a door and threw it into the ring. Maclin speared Alonzo through the door. Ali hit Maclin with the chair. Loco hit a split-legged moonsault on Maclin; all the heels piled on Steve and pinned him at 19:44. Crist hit a top-rope Canadian Destroyer on Bang for a nearfall, but Loco made the save. Loco hit a top-rope powerbomb on Crist, dropping him through the door bridge, and got the pin at 22:16. Bang and Matthews battled Ace and Swann; Ace and Swann rolled them up and got stereo pins at 23:43! Both Bang and Matthews are out!

Ace leapt off the ropes but Loco hit him with a chairshot. Ace hit The Fold and pinned Loco at 25:29! Ace now fought Mustafa. Mustafa got a Magistral Cradle and pinned Ace at 26:08! It is just Swann vs. Mustafa! They got up and traded forearm strikes and Mafia Kicks. Alonzo (who has been on the floor for several minutes!) tripped Swann and crotched him in the corner. It allowed Mustafa to hit a DDT off the corner onto a folded chair and he pinned Swann! The sole survivors are Mustafa Ali and Joe Alonzo!

“Chicago Over Everything” Mustafa Ali, Gringo Loco, Davey Bang, August Matthews, and Joe Alonzo defeated “Team Revolver” Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Rich Swann, Steve Maclin, and Jake Crist in an elimination match at 28:10.

* The Chicago Over Everything team all celebrated in the ring (including Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge, who were in the earlier tag match), so seven in all.

Final Thoughts: I loved what they did at the end of the main event. It appeared like it was 4-on-2, then 2-on-2 after the Bang and Matthews stereo pin. I started to wonder… Did I miss Alonzo getting pinned? Did that spear Maclin hit on Alonzo through a door cause an elimination? Because we hadn’t seen Alonzo for SEVERAL minutes and it made me (and I assume the commentators and crowd) forget he was still in the match! Alonzo would have been my pick to be the first out in this match, too. It was a bit of a surprise to see so many fairly clean pins in that match, as Ace had just been champion here, and Gringo Loco rarely loses, too.

So, I’ll go with the main event for best match, as you can tell, I thought it was well-booked. Moose-Mathers was a really strong opener and earned second. I’ll go with Swann-Myron for third, just ahead of Crash-Tankman. The Alfonso Gonzalez scramble was a miss; I just don’t like him as a champion at all. Leon and Garrett started a bit slow but they picked it up nicely.

I am so hit-or-miss on Revolver… Callihan tends to book really bloody main events, but that wasn’t the case here. This was a really strong show, top-to-bottom, and the second straight Revolver show I’m giving a strong endorsement. This show is available at Triller+ and I give it a strong recommendation.