03/01 Moore’s MLW Fusion audio review: Los Parks vs. Josef Samael and Simon Gotch in a lumberjack match, Dynasty vs. Mance Warner, Logan Creed, and Savio Vega, Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil vs. Zenshi and Laredo Kid

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Los Parks vs. Josef Samael and Simon Gotch in a lumberjack match, Dynasty vs. Mance Warner, Logan Creed, and Savio Vega, Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil vs. Zenshi and Laredo Kid, and more (19:10)…

Click here for the March 1 MLW Fusion audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

