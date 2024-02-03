MLW SuperFight lineup: The card for tonight’s FITE+ premium live event (taping reports needed)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW SuperFight event that will be held tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Alex Kane vs. Satoshi Kojima for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Rocky Romero vs. Ichiban in a best of three falls match for the MLW Middleweight Championship

-Yuji Nagata vs. Jacob Fatu

-Mistico vs. Averno

-Akira vs. Sami Callihan

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders

Powell’s POV: MLW SuperFight is available at 7CT/8ET on FITE+, which costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. We are looking for reports on the matches that MLW will taped for MLW’s next YouTube special. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com