MLW’s Battle Riot air date for Reelz is beyond the initial ten-week run on the network

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce that its Battle Riot match will air Tuesday, April 25 on Reelz.

MLW today announced Battle RIOT V will air exclusively on REELZ on Tuesday April 25 at 10e/p.

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

“The biggest match of the year in Major League Wrestling will have its biggest audience ever, thanks to our partnership with REELZ,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

How to get REELZ.

Powell’s POV: The biggest news isn’t actually mentioned in the press release. A television trade journal reported that MLW’s run on Reelz would conclude after ten weeks. The tenth edition of MLW Underground on Reelz is scheduled to air on April 11. With the news that Reelz is airing the Battle Riot match on April 25, that means that MLW content won’t be leaving the network after ten weeks after all. The Battle Riot match will be taped on Saturday, April 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.