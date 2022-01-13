Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Azteca, WWE Raw poll results, Shad Gaspard, Ian Riccaboni, Yujiro Takahashi, Bruce Hart, Mason Ryan, Luke Robinson, John Kronus

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes the fallout from Saturday’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes the continuation of the tournament to determine the next challengers for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Azteca streams today on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. MLW is touting that the show takes place at “The Espada Underground Fight Club.” My review will either be available later today or on Friday along with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 29 percent. I gave the show a C- grade, though it was better than expected with the show running opposite the college football national championship game.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bruce Hart is 72.

-Yujiro Takahashi is 41.

-Mason Ryan (Barri Griffiths) is 40.

-Luke Robinson of WWE Tough Enough is 37.

-ROH play-by-play voice Ian Riccaboni is 35.

-The late Shad Gaspard was born on January 13, 1981. He died on May 17, 2020 in a drowning accident. Gaspard encouraged a lifeguard to save his son instead of him, which the lifeguard was able to do.

-The late John Kronus (George Caiazzo) was born on January 13, 1969. He died of heart failure at age 38 on July 18, 2007.