Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

October 7, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Christian Cage and Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

-Chris Bey, Hikuleo, and El Phantasmo vs. Chris Sabin, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay.

-Black Taurus vs. Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams in a Triple Threat to qualify for the Triple Threat match for the vacant X Division Championship at Bound For Glory.

-Kimber Lee, Brandi Lauren, and Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Mercedes Martinez.

-Heath addresses the Impact fans.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and has Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Laredo Kid. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on the history of Option C at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Rebellion 2021 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.

