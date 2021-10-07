What's happening...

MLW Fightland lineup: MLW World Champion vs. MLW National Openweight Champion in a title vs. title match headlines tonight’s Vice TV special

October 7, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fightland television special.

-MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone for both titles.

-Myron Reed vs. Aramis vs. Arez vs. Tajiri for the MLW Middleweight Championship

Powell’s POV: The Fightland special airs tonight on Vice TV at 9CT/10ET immediately following the new episode of Dark Side of the Ring. My written review should be available during the show, and Dot Net Members will have exclusive access to audio review.

