Dot Net Awards 2020: Vote for the Best Match

Dot Net Awards: 2020 Best Match

Imperium vs. Undisputed Era (NXT Worlds Collide)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi (NJPW G1 Tournament)

Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov (NXT UK TV)

Kenny Omega vs. Dragon Lee (AAA Triplemania)

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (WWE Hell in a Cell)

Undisputed Era vs. McAfee, Dunne, Lorcan, Burch (NXT WarGames)

Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. The Young Bucks (AEW Revolution)

Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (NXT Takeover In Your House)

Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page (AEW Full Gear)

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (WWE Clash of Champions)

Darby Allin vs. Cody Rhodes (AEW Full Gear)

The Young Bucks vs. FTR (AEW Full Gear)

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Will Ospreay (NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14)

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT Takeover Portland)

Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi (NJPW G1 Tournament)

Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy (WWE Clash of Champions)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi (NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Survivor Series)

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne (NXT TV)

Edge vs. Randy Orton (WWE Backlash)

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (WWE Hell in a Cell)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho (NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14)

Cody vs. Brodie Lee (AEW Dynamite)

Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White (NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14)

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (WWE SummerSlam)

Priest vs. Dream vs. Reed vs. Gargano vs. Grimes (NXT Takeover XXX)

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (WWE Clash of Champions)

Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic (NXT Takeover Portland)

Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon (ROH Final Battle)