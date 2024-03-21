AEW Collision lineup: First match set for the March 30 edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for the Saturday, March 30 edition of AEW Collision.

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in a quarterfinal tournament match for the vacant AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: There will not be a Collision episode this week due to TNT’s coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament. The March 30 Collision will be held in London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens. Join me for my live review of Collision as Collision airs Saturdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).