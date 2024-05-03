Ethan Parker no longer with AEW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Ethan Page is no longer working for AEW. Page was removed from the AEW roster page, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that he has departed the company.
Powell’s POV: Without knowing the specifics regarding his departure, Page felt like underutilized talent in AEW. He had a good tag team with Scorpio Sky at one point, but his overall run left a lot to be desired. Page’s next landing spot will be interesting. He had a strong run in TNA with Josh Alexander, so hopefully the door would be open for his return.
Be the first to comment