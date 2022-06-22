AEW touts the Forbidden Door on Bleacher Report

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Wednesday to promote Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view being available via Bleacher Report.

June 22, 2022 – The stars of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) meet on Sunday, June 26, in the highly anticipated pay-per-view event “AEW x NJPW: FORBIDDEN DOOR.” Featuring world-class talent in high-flying matchups, FORBIDDEN DOOR will stream live from Chicago on Sunday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET, in the U.S. on Bleacher Report via the Bleacher Report app, bleacherreport.com and connected devices for $49.99.

Fans can pre-order the event HERE.

The current matchups for FORBIDDEN DOOR include:

AEW Interim World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. TBD

AEW All-Atlantic Championship : Four-way match featuring Pac, Miro, Tomohiro Ishii, and winner of Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship Winner Takes All: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero)

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) Trios Match: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umino

Viewers can stream FORBIDDEN DOOR on the B/R app (Android and iOS), Bleacher Report website or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox. Fans watching on the B/R app will be able to utilize the platform’s functionality to comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users. The event will also be elevated through enhanced discovery features in the B/R app. Bleacher Report will also cover and amplify all the action across its #1 most engaged social channels.

In North America, FORBIDDEN DOOR will also be available InDemand through cable and satellite TV providers, along with select movie theaters. The event will also be accessible on PPV.com in Canada.

International fans can access FORBIDDEN DOOR through FITE TV. In Germany, the event will also be available on Sky Deutschland. In Japan, the event will be accessible exclusively via NJPW World.

Powell’s POV: I have yet to order a show through Bleacher Report. To be blunt, I’ve just heard too many complaints about technical glitches and the inability to rewind. Hopefully the show won’t have any issues. For that matter, hopefully AEW will strike a streaming deal soon. Fortunately, this event is also available via regular pay-per-view television.