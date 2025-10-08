What's happening...

AEW Collision rating for Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Hechicero, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer

October 8, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 226,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show averaged 248,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating. The show ran against an MLB playoff game and college football. AEW gave a stronger than usual push to Saturday’s show during last night’s Dynamite, so we’ll see if it makes a difference in the ratings. One year earlier, the October 5, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 269,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite WWE Bad Blood.

