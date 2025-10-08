AEW broadcast team member will miss time due to surgery

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite will be down one of its three broadcast team members. Taz took to social media on Wednesday to announce that he will take time off to have total shoulder replacement surgery. He did not state when the surgery will take place, nor what the target date is for his return.

Powell’s POV: The 57-year-old Taz underwent total knee replacement surgery last October, and now he’s having his shoulder done. Pro wrestling clearly takes its toll on the body. Here’s wishing him the very best with the surgery and his recovery.

I will be having total shoulder replacement surgery in a short time. Therefore I will be off AEW Dynamite for some time. See you soon. — taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 8, 2025

