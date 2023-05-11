AEW Dynamite rating for Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in a cage match, AEW All Access season finale rating

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 877,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 776,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

-AEW All Access had 336,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the key demo. The previous edition of AEW All Access had 308,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the key demo.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished ninth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.32 rating, up from last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. The competition was strong with the NBA and NHL playoffs, Vanderpump Rules, and a CNN town hall with Donald Trump. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.51 rating on USA Network. The May 11, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 840,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic.