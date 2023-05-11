What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in a cage match, AEW All Access season finale rating

May 11, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 877,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 776,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

-AEW All Access had 336,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the key demo. The previous edition of AEW All Access had 308,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the key demo.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished ninth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.32 rating, up from last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. The competition was strong with the NBA and NHL playoffs, Vanderpump Rules, and a CNN town hall with Donald Trump. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.51 rating on USA Network. The May 11, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 840,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. TheGreatestOne May 11, 2023 @ 4:08 pm

    They loaded up with a cage match, another OC title match, the double jeopardy thing, and the trios title match and still can’t get anyone to watch.

    The Four Pillows are a bust.

    Reply
  2. Eligio J Rosa May 11, 2023 @ 4:37 pm

    Actually, this was actually great for them! 100,000+ viewers in a tough night? That was awesome. Did some what better than last year.

    So what are you talking about?

    Reply

