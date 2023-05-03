05/03 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: MJF and Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin and Jack Perry, Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Bandido vs. Daniel Garcia. Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker, Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson, Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale, a Trios Battle Royale

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: MJF and Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin and Jack Perry, Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Bandido vs. Daniel Garcia. Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker, Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson, Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale, a Trios Battle Royale, and more (34:54)…

Click here for the May 3 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.