Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Scott Armstrong, Orange Cassidy, Brad Maddox, Alicia Webb, Jim Steele, Mr. Fuji, Dory Funk Sr.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes the debut of Trinity (f/k/a Naomi). John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The weekly Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels for the ROH TV Title. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with C as the majority grade in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 31 percent of the vote. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE referee Scott Armstrong is 64.

-Jim Steele (James Rocha) is 56.

-Alicia Webb, who worked as Ryan Shamrock, is 44.

-Orange Cassidy (James Cipperly) is 39.

-Brad Maddox (Tyler Kluttz Warner) is 39.

-The late Mr. Fuji (Harry Fujiwara) was born on May 4, 1934. He died at age 82 on August 28, 2016.

-The late Dory Funk Sr. was born on May 4, 1919. He died of a heart attack at age 54 on June 3, 1973.