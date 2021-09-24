Impact Wrestling TV viewership improves

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show scored 117,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 105,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .02 rating. The show finished 140th in Thursday’s cable ratings. The Thursday Night Football game between the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers topped the cable ratings with 7.393 million viewers for NFL Network. Seriously, over seven million people watched that game?