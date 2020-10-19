WWE Raw preview: The season premiere, the final push for Hell in a Cell

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee

-Asuka vs. Lana for the Raw Women’s Championship

-An Elias concert

Powell’s POV: Raw is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center and will feature the brand’s final push for Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more...