WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Ronda Rousey and two title matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. The Viking Raiders for the Smackdown Tag Titles

-Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship.

Smackdown will be live from Miami, Florida at FTX Arena.